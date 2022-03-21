St John Fisher students walk against hunger with All Saints group

The students started the walk at All Saints, Huddersfield.

Students from St John Fisher are walking against hunger over the period of Lent.

All students from years seven to 10 will be contributing towards walking 200 kilometres in a bid to raise money for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD).

On Thursday March 17, the St John Fisher Cafod Young Leaders walked with the All Saints’ Group, based in Huddersfield.

The students have been praised for completing the walk in "good spirits".

The students walked from All Saints in Huddersfield to St John Fisher in Dewsbury - which involved more than two hours of walking.

A St John Fisher spokesperson said: “The day provided many blessings and graces.

“The CAFOD young leaders walked against hunger from All Saints’, Huddersfield to St John Fisher, Dewsbury in good spirits.

“They shared their thoughts en-route for those around the world without food and creating awareness through our words and actions we can join with others so that everyone can live their lives free from hunger.”

Some of the students who attended the walk said: “I feel that we have made a difference.”

“I’m looking forward to future opportunities like this to share how we take so much for granted.”

“It was a really good day.”

The school completed the 200 kilometres ahead of target on March 11.

The school’s fundraising target is £500, with £215 currently raised.