News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow: Schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen open despite Met Office yellow warning

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 7am today, Thursday, March 9 and 2pm tomorrow - but schools in our area remain open.

By Adam Cheshire
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 9:20am

As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”

Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton has tweeted for its pupils, families and staff to “take care on your way to school today,” before adding that “the roads and paths surrounding school seem clear and our site team have made sure school has been gritted and is safe!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office have also issued an amber weather warning for West Yorkshire from 3pm today until Friday morning, where “heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption.”

As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”
As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”
As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”
Most Popular

We will update this story with any schools that plan to close as we have those details.

Read More
'Severe weather alert' for snow issued for the North of England and the Midlands...
SchoolsDewsburyBatleyKirklees CouncilKirkleesMet OfficeCleckheaton