As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”

Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton has tweeted for its pupils, families and staff to “take care on your way to school today,” before adding that “the roads and paths surrounding school seem clear and our site team have made sure school has been gritted and is safe!”

The Met Office have also issued an amber weather warning for West Yorkshire from 3pm today until Friday morning, where “heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption.”

