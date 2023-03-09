Snow: Schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen open despite Met Office yellow warning
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 7am today, Thursday, March 9 and 2pm tomorrow - but schools in our area remain open.
As of 7:45am this morning, Kirklees Council have stated on their website that “no schools are reported to be closed today.”
Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton has tweeted for its pupils, families and staff to “take care on your way to school today,” before adding that “the roads and paths surrounding school seem clear and our site team have made sure school has been gritted and is safe!”
The Met Office have also issued an amber weather warning for West Yorkshire from 3pm today until Friday morning, where “heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption.”
We will update this story with any schools that plan to close as we have those details.