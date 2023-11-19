Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After visiting pupils at Manor Croft Academy in Dewsbury on Friday, November 17, ‘Smashed’ will be performed at Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton on Wednesday, November 22.

The production - developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo - aims to help secondary school children understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking by combining theatre with interactive workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each 25-minute performance is followed by a 35-minute workshop, during which participants have the opportunity to reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

After visiting pupils at Manor Croft Academy in Dewsbury on Friday, November 17, ‘Smashed’ will be performed at Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton on Wednesday, November 22.

Chris Simes, Chair of Collingwood Learning, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this global programme back to schools in West Yorkshire this year. As statistics show, underage drinking presents a real threat to the health and well-being of young people.

“Our goal is to enhance the current alcohol education curriculum in schools with our memorable performance and workshop experience that helps young people explore the risks of underage drinking and build their confidence to say ‘no’ in the face of teenage peer pressure.”

The two schools in North Kirklees are part of 21 settings, and over 6,500 pupils, in West Yorkshire who will receive a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of alcohol, as the production embarks on its largest tour yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “This year we are embarking on our biggest Smashed tour to date and look forward to Collingwood Learning reaching even more communities across West Yorkshire.

“Smashed has an impressive and proven track record of delivering an informative and engaging performance that equips young people with the knowledge to make smart decisions and understand the dangers of underage drinking.

“Underage drinking causes many risks to young people and ‘Smashed’ plays a crucial role in our ambition to tackle harmful drinking and deliver against our commitment to educate 10 million young people, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking by 2030.”

In addition to the live interactive workshop, Smashed provides support for schools in delivering vital Personal, Social, and Health Education (PSHE).