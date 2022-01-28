Sixty schools take part in Rainbeau Day to support brave little girl

Schools around North Kirklees have joined in on Rainbeau Day today (Friday), encouraging pupils to come dressed in rainbow colours.
Parents have made donations to the fundraising campaign for Beau and her family to help meet the costs of getting her to America to receive pioneering treatment in her battle with cancer.
By lunchtime thousands of pounds had already been raised.
The idea came from Debbie Parr, at St Joseph’s Primary Academy in Dewsbury. Debbie said: “I just thought about that little girl and what we could do to help, I thought why not have an own clothes day, and the response has been amazing.”
Beau was diagnosed with a form of rare childhood cancer in December 2020 at the age of four and was given a 50 per cent chance of survival. She has spent the past year undergoing intensive treatment on the NHS.
The campaign “Get Beau to Sloan” now needs to raise £317,000 so that Beau can go to New York, the only place where she can get a vaccine that could drastically reduce the risk of a relapse.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has shown her support by backing Rainbeau Day and tomorrow, Saturday, she will also be taking part in a 60km Run for Beau, setting off from Asda in Dewsbury.
Beau’s mother Shirley visited Ms Leadbeater’s office with a message of thanks to everybody who was helping to support the campaign.
Shirley said: “My biggest fear is that there is one person out there who doesn’t get the sense of how grateful I am. Whether it’s one pound or ten thousand pounds, every donation counts equally to me. How do you make a wave if you don’t have all those drops?”
Ms Leadbeater, who visited Roberttown Junior and Infants School to join pupils and staff on a walk for Beau around the school grounds, said: “Beau is such a brave little girl who always seems to have a smile on her face.
“I know we can raise the money she needs to get across to America for this vital treatment.
“The strength that Beau’s mum has shown is inspirational and the way that people have come together to support this family really does show the power of our community.”
Here's the full list of schools that took part today:
St Joseph’s Dewsbury
St Paulinus Dewsbury
Healey School Batley
Hartshead Junior & Infants
St Mary’s Batley
Crowlees Mirfield
Holly Tree Nursery
Boothroyd Primary Academy
Church House Pre School Mirfield
Roberttown School
Carlinghow Academy
Battyeford Primary Mirfield
Trinity Children’s Centre Mirfield
The Ark Pre-school Howden Clough
St Peter's CE J I & EY School (Birstall)
Howard Park Community School
Birstall Primary Academy
Little Ladybirds Childminding
Hopton Primary School
Mirfield Nursery Stepping Stones Group
Carlton J&I School
Brunswick Pre-School
Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School
Norristhorpe Pre School
Heckmondwike Primary
High Bank J I and N School
Norristhorpe Junior School
Whitechapel Primary, Cleckheaton
Laugh and Learn Day Nursery, Heckmondwike
Dinky Daycare
Gomersal Primary
Fieldhead Primary Academy
Future ChildCare Nursery
Childsplay Dewsbury
Hightown J,I & N School
Little Latham’s Farmers Nursery
Forest School Gomersal
Westmoor Primary School
PSC Football Academy
Sandal Castle Primary Wakefield
Little Rainbows Day Nursery
Crossley Fields
Orchard Primary
Woodlands Primary Oakenshaw
Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School
Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School
Heckmondwike Grammar
St Patrick’s, Birstall
Chestnut Nursery Norfolk
BBG Academy
Manorfields Infant and Nursery School
Whitelee Playgroup
Stepping Stones Day Nursery Mirfield
Windmill Primary
My Little Barn Owls
Ravenshall School
Batley Grammar School
Littletown School
Gomersal St Mary's
Fairfield School
Beau’s story can be seen at www.getbeautosloan.com where donations can also be made.