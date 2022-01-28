Sixty schools take part in Rainbeau Day to support brave little girl

Schools around North Kirklees have joined in on Rainbeau Day today (Friday), encouraging pupils to come dressed in rainbow colours.

Parents have made donations to the fundraising campaign for Beau and her family to help meet the costs of getting her to America to receive pioneering treatment in her battle with cancer.

By lunchtime thousands of pounds had already been raised.

The idea came from Debbie Parr, at St Joseph’s Primary Academy in Dewsbury. Debbie said: “I just thought about that little girl and what we could do to help, I thought why not have an own clothes day, and the response has been amazing.”

Beau was diagnosed with a form of rare childhood cancer in December 2020 at the age of four and was given a 50 per cent chance of survival. She has spent the past year undergoing intensive treatment on the NHS.

The campaign “Get Beau to Sloan” now needs to raise £317,000 so that Beau can go to New York, the only place where she can get a vaccine that could drastically reduce the risk of a relapse.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has shown her support by backing Rainbeau Day and tomorrow, Saturday, she will also be taking part in a 60km Run for Beau, setting off from Asda in Dewsbury.

Beau’s mother Shirley visited Ms Leadbeater’s office with a message of thanks to everybody who was helping to support the campaign.

Shirley said: “My biggest fear is that there is one person out there who doesn’t get the sense of how grateful I am. Whether it’s one pound or ten thousand pounds, every donation counts equally to me. How do you make a wave if you don’t have all those drops?”

Ms Leadbeater, who visited Roberttown Junior and Infants School to join pupils and staff on a walk for Beau around the school grounds, said: “Beau is such a brave little girl who always seems to have a smile on her face.

“I know we can raise the money she needs to get across to America for this vital treatment.

“The strength that Beau’s mum has shown is inspirational and the way that people have come together to support this family really does show the power of our community.”

Here's the full list of schools that took part today:

St Joseph’s Dewsbury

St Paulinus Dewsbury

Healey School Batley

Hartshead Junior & Infants

St Mary’s Batley

Crowlees Mirfield

Holly Tree Nursery

Boothroyd Primary Academy

Church House Pre School Mirfield

Roberttown School

Carlinghow Academy

Battyeford Primary Mirfield

Trinity Children’s Centre Mirfield

The Ark Pre-school Howden Clough

St Peter's CE J I & EY School (Birstall)

Howard Park Community School

Birstall Primary Academy

Little Ladybirds Childminding

Hopton Primary School

Mirfield Nursery Stepping Stones Group

Carlton J&I School

Brunswick Pre-School

Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School

Norristhorpe Pre School

Heckmondwike Primary

High Bank J I and N School

Norristhorpe Junior School

Whitechapel Primary, Cleckheaton

Laugh and Learn Day Nursery, Heckmondwike

Dinky Daycare

Gomersal Primary

Fieldhead Primary Academy

Future ChildCare Nursery

Childsplay Dewsbury

Hightown J,I & N School

Little Latham’s Farmers Nursery

Forest School Gomersal

Westmoor Primary School

PSC Football Academy

Sandal Castle Primary Wakefield

Little Rainbows Day Nursery

Crossley Fields

Orchard Primary

Woodlands Primary Oakenshaw

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School

Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School

Heckmondwike Grammar

St Patrick’s, Birstall

Chestnut Nursery Norfolk

BBG Academy

Manorfields Infant and Nursery School

Whitelee Playgroup

Stepping Stones Day Nursery Mirfield

Windmill Primary

My Little Barn Owls

Ravenshall School

Batley Grammar School

Littletown School

Gomersal St Mary's

Fairfield School

Beau’s story can be seen at www.getbeautosloan.com where donations can also be made.

