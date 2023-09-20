Find out when secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen will be welcoming current Year 6 pupils into their buildings for open evenings.

It’s that time of year when parents and carers will be submitting applications for their child to attend high school in September 2024.

To help families decide ahead of the October 31 deadline, schools in North Kirklees will be opening their doors over the next coming weeks to give potential future Year 7 pupils a flavour of what their setting is like.

Here are the dates of open evenings, for the class of 2024, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen.

1 . High school open evenings in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen St John Fisher, Oxford Road, Dewsbury - Wednesday, September 20, 4pm to 7pm Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

2 . High school open evenings in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen Upper Batley High School, Batley Field Hill, Batley - Wednesday, September 20, 5pm to 8pm Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3 . High school open evenings in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen Manor Croft Academy, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Thursday, September 21, 5pm to 8pm Photo: Google streetview