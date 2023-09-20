News you can trust since 1858
High schools across North Kirklees will be opening their doors to invite current Year 6 children, and their families, to have a look around ahead of choosing their preferred setting before the application deadline on Tuesday, October 31.

Secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen set to host open evenings

Find out when secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen will be welcoming current Year 6 pupils into their buildings for open evenings.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

It’s that time of year when parents and carers will be submitting applications for their child to attend high school in September 2024.

To help families decide ahead of the October 31 deadline, schools in North Kirklees will be opening their doors over the next coming weeks to give potential future Year 7 pupils a flavour of what their setting is like.

Here are the dates of open evenings, for the class of 2024, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen.

St John Fisher, Oxford Road, Dewsbury - Wednesday, September 20, 4pm to 7pm

Upper Batley High School, Batley Field Hill, Batley - Wednesday, September 20, 5pm to 8pm

Manor Croft Academy, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Thursday, September 21, 5pm to 8pm

Batley Grammar School, Carlinghow Hill, Batley - Saturday, September 23, 9am to 12pm

