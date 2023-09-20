Secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen set to host open evenings
Find out when secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen will be welcoming current Year 6 pupils into their buildings for open evenings.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
It’s that time of year when parents and carers will be submitting applications for their child to attend high school in September 2024.
To help families decide ahead of the October 31 deadline, schools in North Kirklees will be opening their doors over the next coming weeks to give potential future Year 7 pupils a flavour of what their setting is like.
Here are the dates of open evenings, for the class of 2024, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen.
1 / 3