Kirklees Council has confirmed that 97.8 per cent of families in the borough have been successfully matched to one of their top three preferred schools. Of those, 90.9 per cent received a place at their first preference – the highest number in 10 years.

A total of 5,592 applications were received this year from parents whose children will be moving up to secondary school to start Year 7 in September 2024, with all of those making an on-time application receiving a place.

The figures also show that 316 (5.7 per cent) families and 74 (1.3 per cent) families gaining places at their second and third preferences respectively.

Year 6 children across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have been finding out which secondary school they will be attending in September today - with over 90 per cent in Kirklees securing a place at their first choice setting.

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, said:“It’s wonderful news that 97.8 per cent of local families with children heading off to secondary school in September have been matched with one of their preferred choices.

“I’m especially pleased to hear the number of families being offered a first preference has increased to a ten year high of 90.9 per cent.

“Whilst moving up to secondary school is a special time for families, it can feel like a big step for children, so the smooth transition to a preferred placement goes a long way to helping them settle quickly into the new learning environment.

“Our schools are at the very heart of the communities they serve. They do a great job in supporting children to have the best start in life and encourage students to achieve their full potential.

“I am particularly grateful to those schools offering additional places to help ensure we have sufficient places while the Year 7 population level remains high.

“I’d like to thank the school admissions team and everyone else involved who’ve been working hard behind the scenes in helping make this happen.