Secondary school application deadline: Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all high schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
There are only a few days left for North Kirklees parents and carers of year six children to apply for their youngsters’ secondary school places.

The deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.

To apply parents need to visit Kirklees Council’s admission website at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/apply-secondary-school-place.aspx

Here, we take a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

There are only a few days left for North Kirklees parents and carers of year six children to apply for their youngsters' secondary school places.

Batley Girls' High School, on Windmill Lane, Batley, was rated as 'outstanding', latest report published October 31, 2013.

Batley Girls' High School, on Windmill Lane, Batley, was rated as 'outstanding', latest report published October 31, 2013.

Batley Grammar School, on Carlinghow Hill, Batley, was rated 'good', latest report published October 29, 2018.

Batley Grammar School, on Carlinghow Hill, Batley, was rated 'good', latest report published October 29, 2018.

BBG Academy, on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, was rated 'good', latest report published January 17, 2022.

BBG Academy, on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, was rated 'good', latest report published January 17, 2022.

