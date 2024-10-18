The deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.
To apply parents need to visit Kirklees Council’s admission website at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/apply-secondary-school-place.aspx
1. Schools generic A.JPG
There are only a few days left for North Kirklees parents and carers of year six children to apply for their youngsters’ secondary school places. Photo: TONY JOHNSON
2. Batley Girls' High School
Batley Girls' High School, on Windmill Lane, Batley, was rated as 'outstanding', latest report published October 31, 2013. Photo: Google Street View
3. Batley Grammar School
Batley Grammar School, on Carlinghow Hill, Batley, was rated 'good', latest report published October 29, 2018. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. BBG Academy
BBG Academy, on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, was rated 'good', latest report published January 17, 2022. Photo: Jim Fitton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.