Schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen close early because of heavy snow
Some schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be closing early today (Thursday) due to heavy snow.
The Met Office had already issued a Yellow weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow - but the vast majority of schools had remained open.
However, an Amber warning has been issued from 3pm this afternoon, which states that this band of heavy snow is “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”
The Kirklees Council website informs that the following schools in our area will be closing:
Carlton Junior and Infant School - closed due to adverse weather conditions
Diamond Wood Community Academy – closed due to adverse weather conditions
Engage Academy - closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather and the ongoing forecast
Ethos College - closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather and the ongoing forecast
The Mirfield Free Grammar – closed due to adverse weather conditions
Old Bank Academy - closed from 1.30pm due to adverse weather conditions
Ravensthorpe CE Junior School – closed from 1pm due to inclement weather
Reach Academy – closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather
Shaw Cross I and I Primary – closed due to adverse weather conditions
St John Fisher – closed due to adverse weather conditions
St John’s Primary – closed due to adverse weather conditions
Westborough High School – closed from 1.15pm due to the adverse weather conditions.
Westmoor Primary – partially closed due to the adverse weather conditions
Thornhill Community Academy has confirmed on its website that it is closed due to the snow.
We will update this story with any schools that plan to close as we have those details.