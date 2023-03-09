The Met Office had already issued a Yellow weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow - but the vast majority of schools had remained open.

However, an Amber warning has been issued from 3pm this afternoon, which states that this band of heavy snow is “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

The Kirklees Council website informs that the following schools in our area will be closing:

Some schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be closing early today (Thursday) due to heavy snow.

Carlton Junior and Infant School - closed due to adverse weather conditions

Diamond Wood Community Academy – closed due to adverse weather conditions

Engage Academy - closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather and the ongoing forecast

Ethos College - closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather and the ongoing forecast

The Mirfield Free Grammar – closed due to adverse weather conditions

Old Bank Academy - closed from 1.30pm due to adverse weather conditions

Ravensthorpe CE Junior School – closed from 1pm due to inclement weather

Reach Academy – closed from 12.30pm due to adverse weather

Shaw Cross I and I Primary – closed due to adverse weather conditions

St John Fisher – closed due to adverse weather conditions

St John’s Primary – closed due to adverse weather conditions

Westborough High School – closed from 1.15pm due to the adverse weather conditions.

Westmoor Primary – partially closed due to the adverse weather conditions

Thornhill Community Academy has confirmed on its website that it is closed due to the snow.

