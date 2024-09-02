These are the 2024/25 term dates and holiday times for North Kirklees schools.

As children prepare to return to the classroom after the summer break this week, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates, while some settings will have designated INSET days at certain times during the year.

2024

Week commencing September 2: School opens for Autumn term

October 25: School closes for Autumn half-term

November 4: School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 20: School closes for the end of Autumn term (Christmas)

2025

January 6: School opens for Spring term

February 14: School closes for Spring half-term

February 24: School re-opens after Spring half-term

April 4: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 22: School opens for Summer term

May 5: School closed for May Day

May 23: School closes for Summer half-term

June 2: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term