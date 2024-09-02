School term dates: Key dates for parents and carers as children in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen return to school for 2024-2025 academic year
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates, while some settings will have designated INSET days at certain times during the year.
2024
Week commencing September 2: School opens for Autumn term
October 25: School closes for Autumn half-term
November 4: School re-opens after Autumn half-term
December 20: School closes for the end of Autumn term (Christmas)
2025
January 6: School opens for Spring term
February 14: School closes for Spring half-term
February 24: School re-opens after Spring half-term
April 4: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 22: School opens for Summer term
May 5: School closed for May Day
May 23: School closes for Summer half-term
June 2: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term
