But it's an exciting time too and one we will always remember.
We asked schools across North Kirklees to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2024.
Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s (November 14) newspapers - Dewsbury Reporter, Batley News and Spenborough Guardian - school starter supplement!
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.