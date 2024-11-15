10 photos from primary school starters in 2024 across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.10 photos from primary school starters in 2024 across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
School Starters 2024: Reception class photos from primary schools across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
The first day of school is an emotional one - for both little ones and parents.

But it's an exciting time too and one we will always remember.

We asked schools across North Kirklees to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2024.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s (November 14) newspapers - Dewsbury Reporter, Batley News and Spenborough Guardian - school starter supplement!

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - RS Class.

1. Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - RS Class. Photo: SUB

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - RW Class.

2. Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - RW Class. Photo: SUB

Crossley Fields School - Class RJD.

3. Crossley Fields School

Crossley Fields School - Class RJD. Photo: SUB

Crossley Fields School - Class RMH.

4. Crossley Fields School

Crossley Fields School - Class RMH. Photo: SUB

