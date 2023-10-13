News you can trust since 1858
School starters 2023: Here are 17 adorable school starter photos from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen for 2023

The first day of school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

It is certainly a day we will always remember, so we asked our schools across North Kirklees to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2023.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s paper – Thursday, October 12 – for our special school starter section!

Batley Parish CE Junior Infant and Nursery starters for 2023-24

1. Batley Parish CE Junior Infant and Nursery

Batley Parish CE Junior Infant and Nursery starters for 2023-24 Photo: SUB

Fieldhead Primary Academy - reception starters

2. Fieldhead Primary Academy

Fieldhead Primary Academy - reception starters Photo: SUB

Lydgate Primary School in Batley - starters for 2023-24

3. Lydgate Primary

Lydgate Primary School in Batley - starters for 2023-24 Photo: SUB

Hartshead Junior and Infant School - starters for 2023-24

4. Hartshead Junior and Infant School

Hartshead Junior and Infant School - starters for 2023-24 Photo: SUB

