School starters 2023: Here are 17 adorable school starter photos from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen for 2023
The first day of school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
It is certainly a day we will always remember, so we asked our schools across North Kirklees to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2023.
Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s paper – Thursday, October 12 – for our special school starter section!
