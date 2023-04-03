A school reunion is being held in Batley for former pupils of Warwick Road.

The event, which is for anybody who attended the school or has a connection with Batley Carr, is being held at St Mary’s Parochial Hall, on Melton Street, from 7.30pm, on Friday, April 14.

Betty Maudsley, 76, who has organised the event with the help of Elizabeth Perera and Ruth Raynar, who all attended the setting in the 1950s when it was known as Warwick Road County Primary School, said:

“We have not met up since before Covid and we are looking forward to meeting old and new friends this time.

TopClass at Warwick Road, featuring organisers of the forthcoming reunion Betty Maudsley (third row up, fourth from the window), Elizabeth Perera (third row up, second from the right, and Ruth Rayner (front row, fourth from the window).

“The school straddles Batley and Dewsbury and it was always a close community. I look on Facebook and there are a lot of people I recognise from my school days, as well as people posting nostalgic memories of Batley Carr - those are the people we are wanting to come along.

“And they will be surprised at some of the faces they see. I’ve been pleasantly surprised over the years. It’s always a lovely evening and a smashing atmosphere. Some people are immediately recognisable and some, when they tell you their name, you realise who they are. Everybody enjoys it and they say we must have another one.

“We are hoping that people who came before Covid will come back and that some new ones will also come to swell the numbers. We do have a good time when we meet up and we are a friendly bunch!”