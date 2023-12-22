News you can trust since 1858
School Nativities 2023: Seven fantastic photos of children starring in nativity plays across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

It’s that time of year where teachers turn directors and children turn adorable performers as primary school nativity plays take centre stage.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Performing in a nativity play may have been the first time many children will have stepped out on stage in front of an audience.

It's a chance for them to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve - and it also brings a little Christmas magic to everyone taking part.

We asked schools across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to share a photo of their amazing performers, including the Wise Men, shepherds and a fair few Mary and Joseph’s!

Take a look at these fabulous seven photos and see who you can spot!

And don't forget to pick up a copy of this week's paper where they will all be featured in our Christmas edition - out Thursday, December 21!

Battyeford CofE (VC) Primary School

1. School Nativities 2023

Battyeford CofE (VC) Primary School Photo: SUB

Birstall Primary Academy

2. School Nativities 2023

Birstall Primary Academy Photo: SUB

Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, Heckmondwike

3. School Nativities 2023

Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, Heckmondwike Photo: SUB

Crossley Fields Junior & Infant School, Mirfield

4. School Nativities 2023

Crossley Fields Junior & Infant School, Mirfield Photo: SUB

