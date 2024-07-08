The data details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2023.

The main measure the government uses to judge secondary school academic performance is Progress 8 (P8). The score compares the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school across all schools nationally.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results.

Based on the results, schools are divided into five categories from well below average, through below average, average, above average to the best score of well above average.

For further information visit: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

Here is how our secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen performed.

1 . Heckmondwike Grammar School Heckmondwike Grammar School has a score of 0.78. It has been classed as 'well above average' on the Government website.Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Batley Girls' High School Batley Girls' High School has a score of 0.42. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

3 . Manor Croft Academy Manor Croft Academy, in Dewsbury, has a score of 0.38. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

4 . Thornhill Community Academy Thornhill Community Academy has a score of 0.30. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales