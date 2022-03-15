School in Dewsbury raises £2,000 for Ukraine appeal
A school in Dewsbury has now raised £2,000 towards the Ukraine appeal.
Boothroyd Primary Academy has been proactive in collecting donations and money to send to Ukrainians affected by the conflict.
After teaming up with ASDA, on Mill Street West, and holding its own non-uniform day last Friday (March 11), the school has now raised a grand total of £2,000.
The school also accumulated enough donations to take another full minibus over to the pick-up-point on Monday (March 14).
Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary, said: "We enlisted the help of colleagues in school who helped pack the minibus with all the donations that we had carefully sorted and labelled into boxes, black bags or suitcases.
“We also packed a car full of donations and safely delivered them to Halifax Ukrainian Centre, which is coordinated by the TV personality Christa Ackroyd.
“All the volunteers helped unload the donations and we were invited into their donation centre at Dean Clough Mills.
“A huge truck is arriving tomorrow to take the donations to Ukraine.”
The school has received support from Co-op, ASDA and Little Latham Farm Nursery, who have all donated items which are needed.
For Boothroyd Primary Academy to take another minibus of items, it is requesting people donate cardboard boxes if they can.
The cardboard boxes enable the school to pack the donations that it is receiving on a daily basis, so that they can be transported.
The school hopes to raise more money for the appeal and is still having daily cake sales for staff and pupils to purchase.
Donations and cardboard boxes can be dropped off at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, WF13 3QE or at ASDA, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, WF12 9AE.