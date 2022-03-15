School in Dewsbury raises £2,000 for Ukraine appeal

Boothroyd Primary Academy has been proactive in collecting donations and money to send to Ukrainians affected by the conflict and have raised a total of £2,000.

Boothroyd Primary Academy has been proactive in collecting donations and money to send to Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

After teaming up with ASDA, on Mill Street West, and holding its own non-uniform day last Friday (March 11), the school has now raised a grand total of £2,000.

The school also accumulated enough donations to take another full minibus over to the pick-up-point on Monday (March 14).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school held a non-uniform day on Friday March 11 to raise extra funds for Ukraine.

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary, said: "We enlisted the help of colleagues in school who helped pack the minibus with all the donations that we had carefully sorted and labelled into boxes, black bags or suitcases.

“We also packed a car full of donations and safely delivered them to Halifax Ukrainian Centre, which is coordinated by the TV personality Christa Ackroyd.

“All the volunteers helped unload the donations and we were invited into their donation centre at Dean Clough Mills.

“A huge truck is arriving tomorrow to take the donations to Ukraine.”

Mandi enlisted the help of colleagues at school to help her pack the minibus with all the donations.

The school has received support from Co-op, ASDA and Little Latham Farm Nursery, who have all donated items which are needed.

For Boothroyd Primary Academy to take another minibus of items, it is requesting people donate cardboard boxes if they can.

The cardboard boxes enable the school to pack the donations that it is receiving on a daily basis, so that they can be transported.

The school hopes to raise more money for the appeal and is still having daily cake sales for staff and pupils to purchase.