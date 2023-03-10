News you can trust since 1858
School closures: Heavy snow causes schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to shut

Here are the schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that will be shutting today (Friday) because of heavy snow.

By Adam Cheshire
44 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Met Office had issued an Amber weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 3pm yesterday and 12pm today - which would be “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

And Headteachers throughout North Kirklees have now been making the decision whether to remain open or shut their doors.

These are the schools we know about so far which will be closing, according to the Kirklees Council website:

Batley Parish CE J I and N

Battyeford CE Primary

Birkenshaw CE Primary

Birstall Primary

Boothroyd Primary

Bywell Junior

Earlsheaton Infant School

East Bierley Primary

Eastborough J I and N

Engage Academy

Ethos College

Fieldhead Primary Academy

Flatts Nursery

Hanging Heaton CE J and I

Hartshead J and I

Headfield CE Junior

Healey J I and N

Heaton Avenue Primary Academy

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Hightown J I and N

Hyrstmount Junior

Littletown J I and N

Mill Lane Primary

Orchard Primary

Overthorpe C of E Academy

Park Road J and I

Ravenshall Special School

Ravensthorpe Junior School

Reach Academy

Roberttown CE J and I

Savile Town CE I and N

Scholes Village Primary

Shaw Cross I and N

Spen Valley High School

St John Fisher

St John’s Primary (Dewsbury)

St Mary’s Catholic Primary

St Peter’s J I and Early Years

Thornhill Lees I and N

Warwick Road

Westborough High School

Westmoor Primary

Whitcliffe Mount

We will update this story with any schools that plan to close as we have those details.

