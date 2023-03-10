School closures: Heavy snow causes schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to shut
Here are the schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that will be shutting today (Friday) because of heavy snow.
The Met Office had issued an Amber weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 3pm yesterday and 12pm today - which would be “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”
And Headteachers throughout North Kirklees have now been making the decision whether to remain open or shut their doors.
These are the schools we know about so far which will be closing, according to the Kirklees Council website:
Batley Parish CE J I and N
Battyeford CE Primary
Birkenshaw CE Primary
Birstall Primary
Boothroyd Primary
Bywell Junior
Earlsheaton Infant School
East Bierley Primary
Eastborough J I and N
Engage Academy
Ethos College
Fieldhead Primary Academy
Flatts Nursery
Hanging Heaton CE J and I
Hartshead J and I
Headfield CE Junior
Healey J I and N
Heaton Avenue Primary Academy
Heckmondwike Grammar School
Hightown J I and N
Hyrstmount Junior
Littletown J I and N
Mill Lane Primary
Orchard Primary
Overthorpe C of E Academy
Park Road J and I
Ravenshall Special School
Ravensthorpe Junior School
Reach Academy
Roberttown CE J and I
Savile Town CE I and N
Scholes Village Primary
Shaw Cross I and N
Spen Valley High School
St John Fisher
St John’s Primary (Dewsbury)
St Mary’s Catholic Primary
St Peter’s J I and Early Years
Thornhill Lees I and N
Warwick Road
Westborough High School
Westmoor Primary
Whitcliffe Mount
We will update this story with any schools that plan to close as we have those details.