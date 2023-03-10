The Met Office had issued an Amber weather warning for heavy snow in north Kirklees between 3pm yesterday and 12pm today - which would be “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

And Headteachers throughout North Kirklees have now been making the decision whether to remain open or shut their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the schools we know about so far which will be closing, according to the Kirklees Council website:

Here are the schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that will be shutting today (Friday) because of heavy snow.

Batley Parish CE J I and N

Battyeford CE Primary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birkenshaw CE Primary

Birstall Primary

Boothroyd Primary

Bywell Junior

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlsheaton Infant School

East Bierley Primary

Eastborough J I and N

Engage Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethos College

Fieldhead Primary Academy

Flatts Nursery

Hanging Heaton CE J and I

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartshead J and I

Headfield CE Junior

Healey J I and N

Heaton Avenue Primary Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Hightown J I and N

Hyrstmount Junior

Littletown J I and N

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill Lane Primary

Orchard Primary

Overthorpe C of E Academy

Park Road J and I

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravenshall Special School

Ravensthorpe Junior School

Reach Academy

Roberttown CE J and I

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savile Town CE I and N

Scholes Village Primary

Shaw Cross I and N

Spen Valley High School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John Fisher

St John’s Primary (Dewsbury)

St Mary’s Catholic Primary

St Peter’s J I and Early Years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornhill Lees I and N

Warwick Road

Westborough High School

Westmoor Primary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitcliffe Mount