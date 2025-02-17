Students at Scholes Village Primary get ready for work on their sensory garden.

A primary school in Scholes is celebrating after winning some funding to help with building a sensory nature-connection garden.

Scholes Village Primary School was one of 25 nationwide settings to win nature prizes in an initiative run by Let’s Go Zero and OVO Foundation.

The Nature Prize awarded schools that are engaging students with nature and supporting less advantaged children and wider communities to get involved in climate action.

The Scholes school, based on Old Popplewell Lane, was awarded £200 to help with work on a sensory garden after a student had requested “somewhere quiet to listen to the birds” in a school survey. The prize money will go towards bee-friendly sensory plants, selected by members of the school gardening club.

Let’s Go Zero is the national campaign for all UK schools, colleges and nurseries to be zero carbon by 2030.

Alex Green, Head of Let’s Go Zero Campaign, said: “These 25 schools have put forward incredible plans to boost the biodiversity in their schools and make sure students have beautiful places to learn, connect with nature and share with their communities.

“We were so impressed by their plans and enthusiasm and hope they inspire other schools to do the same.”

The projects help schools create biodiverse-rich environments for students to learn from and connect with nature, with ten schools winning £1,000 to undertake their nature projects.

Su Moore, Head of OVO Foundation said: “OVO Foundation are proud to continue supporting the Nature Prize.

“Through the inventiveness and diversity of the funded projects, we're truly able to see our mission of a greener, brighter future for the next generation come to life.”