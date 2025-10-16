Hanging Heaton CE (VC) Junior and Infant School brought pupils, staff, families and the community together on Friday, October 10 for the event, with an array of imaginative scarecrows, all designed by the children, proudly displayed through the grounds.

A school in Hanging Heaton was alive with creativity last week as it hosted a Scarecrow Festival to help raise money for a new library.

The event, organised with the support of the Helping Hands PTA, was held to raise funds for an exciting new library project at the school.

Headteacher Sally Caspell said: “It has been a truly wonderful community event that our children and families have thoroughly enjoyed.

“We’re excited to be raising funds to develop a new library - a space where children can nurture a lifelong love of reading and enjoy books with their families.

“The festival was not only a fun-filled afternoon for all involved, but also a meaningful step toward enriching the school’s learning environment.”

The school also gave thanks to Tesco Express for generously donating food for the event.