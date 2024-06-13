Robert Watts estate agents support Birkenshaw CE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local estate agent Robert Watts has answered the call for sponsorship from Birkenshaw CE Primary School to help fund and run their brand-new minibus.

Essential for providing equal opportunities to children at the local primary school, the minibus is key for transporting pupils to activities such as swimming lessons and sporting events. Due to the semi-rural location of the school, for many children, the minibus is a lifeline to extra-curricular activities.

Managing director of Robert Watts Estate Agents John Watts said: "We were delighted to help Birkenshaw CE Primary School with financial support towards their new minibus. The primary school is an integral part of our community in Birkenshaw and we knew that they were in need of a new minibus, so we were more than happy to assist.”

Mrs Martin, Headteacher at Birkenshaw CE Primary School commented on the support provided by the team at Robert Watts: “Having a school minibus enables us to take the children out of school to participate in events in the local and wider community as well as sporting and music events and competitions with other schools. Using the minibus for school trips reduces the cost for parents making these more accessible for everyone. None of this would be possible without the amazing support from our sponsors”

John Watts with the new minibus

The family-run estate agents have now been a key part of the local community for over 40 years, and are dedicated to supporting local good causes and charities within the area. Currently, the agents are supporting Spenborough & District Athletics Club, Gomersal Cricket Club, and recently sponsored the annual Eliza’s Picnic which raises money for Leeds Children’s Hospital and CCAA Kids with Arthritis.