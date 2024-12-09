Recently published government data shows the overall performance of local secondary schools at the end of key stage 4 in 2024.

This includes Attainment 8 scores, which show how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications – including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages – and three other additional approved qualifications.

Attainment 8 scores differ from Progress 8 scores, which show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The Attainment 8 scores in the following list range from 78.1 to 45.1.

Click through the gallery of images to see which 10 schools near Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield performed the best.

1 . The 10 best performing secondary schools around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to latest government data Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

2 . Heckmondwike Grammar School Heckmondwike Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 78.1. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Rida Girls' High School in Dewsbury Rida Girls' High School in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 60. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Madni Academy in Dewsbury Madni Academy in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 48.6. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales