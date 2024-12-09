Revealed: The 10 best performing secondary schools near Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to latest government data

By Catherine Gannon
Published 9th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are the 10 best performing secondary schools around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to the latest government data.

Recently published government data shows the overall performance of local secondary schools at the end of key stage 4 in 2024.

This includes Attainment 8 scores, which show how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications – including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages – and three other additional approved qualifications.

Attainment 8 scores differ from Progress 8 scores, which show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The Attainment 8 scores in the following list range from 78.1 to 45.1.

Click through the gallery of images to see which 10 schools near Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield performed the best.

Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

1. The 10 best performing secondary schools around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to latest government data

Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo Sales
Heckmondwike Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 78.1. Picture: Google

2. Heckmondwike Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 78.1. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rida Girls' High School in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 60. Picture: Jim Fitton

3. Rida Girls' High School in Dewsbury

Rida Girls' High School in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 60. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Madni Academy in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 48.6. Picture: Google

4. Madni Academy in Dewsbury

Madni Academy in Dewsbury has an Attainment 8 score of 48.6. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyCleckheatonMirfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice