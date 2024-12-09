Recently published government data shows the overall performance of local secondary schools at the end of key stage 4 in 2024.
This includes Attainment 8 scores, which show how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications – including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages – and three other additional approved qualifications.
Attainment 8 scores differ from Progress 8 scores, which show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.
The Attainment 8 scores in the following list range from 78.1 to 45.1.
