RAVENSFEST: Ravenshall School thanks community for ‘amazing event’ after ‘tough few months’

Pupils and staff at Ravenshall School had smiles back on their faces after the local community ‘pulled out all the stops’ for an all-day festival, just weeks after the setting’s mini-buses were stolen.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The school, on Ravensthorpe Road in Dewsbury, which caters for children with complex needs, held their annual RAVENSFEST event on Wednesday, July 19, which saw a full festival of music acts, dancing, street artists, stilt walkers and a bouncy castle, as well as refreshments including ice cream and candy floss.

The day saw the whole community pull together as businesses and people provided their services for free of charge with the school still suffering from the theft of their crucial vehicles, which occurred in May.

“We have had a tough few months after our buses were stolen, so this is just what we all needed,” said Amy Keen, Primary Lead at the school. “It was a huge success and smiles have been put back on faces.

Pupils and staff at Ravenshall School had smiles back on their faces after the local community ‘pulled out all the stops’ for an all-day festival, just weeks after the setting’s mini-buses were stolen.
“The local community pulled out all the stops and volunteered their time and activities to school and we were able to put on an absolute spectacle for our pupils.”

The school has thanked the following companies for their generous support: Batley Storage and Distribution (for the stage); Michael Richards (sound @starclothsuk); Craig Toulson (street art performer); Neverland Leisure Barnsley (candy floss and bouncy castle); Soft Joes (ice cream van); Simon Walker (@simonwalkermusic); Karen Clegg; Sophie Dalton; Graham Blackburn; Marina Poppa and the cast of Callaloo; Joe Robinson; Tom Armitage and James Walker (@tomandjamesband).

