The school, on Ravensthorpe Road in Dewsbury, which caters for children with complex needs, held their annual RAVENSFEST event on Wednesday, July 19, which saw a full festival of music acts, dancing, street artists, stilt walkers and a bouncy castle, as well as refreshments including ice cream and candy floss.

The day saw the whole community pull together as businesses and people provided their services for free of charge with the school still suffering from the theft of their crucial vehicles, which occurred in May.

“We have had a tough few months after our buses were stolen, so this is just what we all needed,” said Amy Keen, Primary Lead at the school. “It was a huge success and smiles have been put back on faces.

“The local community pulled out all the stops and volunteered their time and activities to school and we were able to put on an absolute spectacle for our pupils.”