Rainbeau Day across Kirklees schools raised an amazing £27,525

The day encouraged the children to come dressed in rainbow colours in support of Beau's campaign.

Pupils were allowed to wear their own clothes and many came in rainbow colours to help raise funds for Beau to go to New York for potentially life saving treatment.

Beau's Mum, Shirley Hepworth, from Roberttown said: “Rainbeau Day was more than just a non-uniform day, it was more than just the astronomical amount of funds raised, this was a community of people coming together to create something so powerful that I can imagine people from far and wide will look on in awe.

“Thank you to everybody who made the effort to come together on Rainbeau Day. I am so proud to be part of this community and I am and will forever remain humbled by you all.

The campaign needs to raise £317,000 to get Beau to New York,

"This last year has been so difficult for my family but in my hour of need on Christmas Eve 2021 I reached out to my community and my goodness were they there! I have never felt so overwhelmed as I have in the last four weeks.”

Debbie Parr from St.Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy, who had the idea for Rainbeau Day, said: “We can't believe the completely phenomenal total raised which has far exceeded all of our expectations.

“Some of the schools have said themselves that they have never had a day like it where so many donations came in for a cause.

“We've had all kinds of messages and the photographs from the day are amazing, so colourful in their Rainbeau outfits and smiles galore.”

Sixty school across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen took park in Rainbeau Day.

Kim Leadbeater MP has thanked all the parents, teachers and pupils who helped raise funds for five-year old cancer patient Beau in last Friday's Rainbeau Day.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The way Beau’s appeal has captured the hearts of people across Batley and Spen and further afield has been amazing.

“It shows our community at its best and I want to say a huge thank you to everybody who is doing so much to help get Beau the treatment she so desperately needs.”

The schools which took part in Rain-Beau Day were:

Batley Grammar School Primary Phase

Battyeford Primary Mirfield

BBG Academy

Birstall Primary Academy

Boothroyd Primary Academy

Brunswick Pre-School

Bywell School

Canterbury Nursery School

Carlinghow Academy

Carlton J&I School

Childsplay Dewsbury

Church House Pre School Mirfield

Crossley Fields

Crowlees Mirfield

Dinky Daycare

East Bierley CE Primary School

Fairfield School Whitelee

Fieldhead Primary Academy

Future ChildCare Nursery Mirfield

Gomersal Primary

Gomersal St Mary's

Hartshead Jnr & Infants

Headlands School

Healey School Batley

Heckmondwike Primary

High Bank J I and N School

Holly Tree Nursery

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School

Hopton Primary School

Howard Park Community School

Laugh and Learn Day Nursey Heckmondwike

Little Ladybirds Childminding

Little Latham’s Farmers Nursery & Forest School

Little Rainbow's Day Nursery

Littletown School

Manorfields Infant and Nursery School

My Little Barn Owls

Norristhorpe Junior School

Norristhorpe Pre School

PSC Football Academy

Ravenshall School

Ravensthorpe CofE Jnr School

Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School

Roberttown J&I School

Sandal Castle Primary Wakefield

St Joseph’s Dewsbury

St Marys Batley

St Patrick’s Birstall

St Paulinus Dewsbury

St Peter's CE J I & EY School (Birstall)

Stepping Stones Day Nursery Mirfield

The Ark Pre-school Howden Clough

Trinity Children’s Centre Mirfield

Westmoor Primary School

Whitechapel Primary Cleckheaton

Whitelee Playgroup

Windmill Primary

Woodlands Primary Oakenshaw

Shirley is trying to raise £317,000 to enable Beau to have the ground-breaking vaccine treatment that could keep her alive in the next few months.

More than half this sum has already been raised.

Beau’s story can be seen at https://getbeautosloan.com/ where donations can also be made.