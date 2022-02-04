Rainbeau Day across Kirklees schools raised an amazing £27,525
Sixty schools across Kirklees took part in Rainbeau Day on January 28, the effort raised an extraordinary £27,525 for Liversedge girl Beau.
Pupils were allowed to wear their own clothes and many came in rainbow colours to help raise funds for Beau to go to New York for potentially life saving treatment.
Beau's Mum, Shirley Hepworth, from Roberttown said: “Rainbeau Day was more than just a non-uniform day, it was more than just the astronomical amount of funds raised, this was a community of people coming together to create something so powerful that I can imagine people from far and wide will look on in awe.
“Thank you to everybody who made the effort to come together on Rainbeau Day. I am so proud to be part of this community and I am and will forever remain humbled by you all.
"This last year has been so difficult for my family but in my hour of need on Christmas Eve 2021 I reached out to my community and my goodness were they there! I have never felt so overwhelmed as I have in the last four weeks.”
Debbie Parr from St.Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy, who had the idea for Rainbeau Day, said: “We can't believe the completely phenomenal total raised which has far exceeded all of our expectations.
“Some of the schools have said themselves that they have never had a day like it where so many donations came in for a cause.
“We've had all kinds of messages and the photographs from the day are amazing, so colourful in their Rainbeau outfits and smiles galore.”
Kim Leadbeater MP has thanked all the parents, teachers and pupils who helped raise funds for five-year old cancer patient Beau in last Friday's Rainbeau Day.
Ms Leadbeater said: “The way Beau’s appeal has captured the hearts of people across Batley and Spen and further afield has been amazing.
“It shows our community at its best and I want to say a huge thank you to everybody who is doing so much to help get Beau the treatment she so desperately needs.”
The schools which took part in Rain-Beau Day were:
Batley Grammar School Primary Phase
Battyeford Primary Mirfield
BBG Academy
Birstall Primary Academy
Boothroyd Primary Academy
Brunswick Pre-School
Bywell School
Canterbury Nursery School
Carlinghow Academy
Carlton J&I School
Childsplay Dewsbury
Church House Pre School Mirfield
Crossley Fields
Crowlees Mirfield
Dinky Daycare
East Bierley CE Primary School
Fairfield School Whitelee
Fieldhead Primary Academy
Future ChildCare Nursery Mirfield
Gomersal Primary
Gomersal St Mary's
Hartshead Jnr & Infants
Headlands School
Healey School Batley
Heckmondwike Primary
High Bank J I and N School
Holly Tree Nursery
Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School
Hopton Primary School
Howard Park Community School
Laugh and Learn Day Nursey Heckmondwike
Little Ladybirds Childminding
Little Latham’s Farmers Nursery & Forest School
Little Rainbow's Day Nursery
Littletown School
Manorfields Infant and Nursery School
My Little Barn Owls
Norristhorpe Junior School
Norristhorpe Pre School
PSC Football Academy
Ravenshall School
Ravensthorpe CofE Jnr School
Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School
Roberttown J&I School
Sandal Castle Primary Wakefield
St Joseph’s Dewsbury
St Marys Batley
St Patrick’s Birstall
St Paulinus Dewsbury
St Peter's CE J I & EY School (Birstall)
Stepping Stones Day Nursery Mirfield
The Ark Pre-school Howden Clough
Trinity Children’s Centre Mirfield
Westmoor Primary School
Whitechapel Primary Cleckheaton
Whitelee Playgroup
Windmill Primary
Woodlands Primary Oakenshaw
Shirley is trying to raise £317,000 to enable Beau to have the ground-breaking vaccine treatment that could keep her alive in the next few months.
More than half this sum has already been raised.
Beau’s story can be seen at https://getbeautosloan.com/ where donations can also be made.
Information and pictures about all the fund-raising efforts can be seen on Beau’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/950984439133324