A new and “significantly improved” canteen has opened at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

A new and “significantly improved” canteen has opened at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-year project has resulted in a new dining area boasting a modern, light-filled design, providing a welcoming and comfortable environment for students to enjoy their meals.

Additionally, the courtyard adjacent to the extension has been refurbished, creating a pleasant outdoor space at the Valley Drive based high school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building was officially opened by headteacher, Matthew Burton, during a special ceremony to commemorate the occasion, with Wayne Fortis, project manager from construction firm Aspect Building Solutions, handing over the keys to the new building. This was followed by the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

Wayne Fortis of Aspect Building Solutions hands over the keys to Thornhill's headteacher Matthew Burton.

Mr Burton said: “I’m absolutely delighted that students and our community can now benefit from having significantly improved facilities to enjoy during their social times.

“The new canteen looks great, gives us much more space to work in, and I would like to thank all those involved in making this happen.”

The development will help to provide pupils with the extra dining space needed, and will also enable the school to implement a single lunch break for all students.