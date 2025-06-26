A new and “significantly improved” canteen has opened at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

Pupils to benefit from ‘significantly improved facilities’ as new canteen opens at Dewsbury high school
The four-year project has resulted in a new dining area boasting a modern, light-filled design, providing a welcoming and comfortable environment for students to enjoy their meals.
Additionally, the courtyard adjacent to the extension has been refurbished, creating a pleasant outdoor space at the Valley Drive based high school.
The new building was officially opened by headteacher, Matthew Burton, during a special ceremony to commemorate the occasion, with Wayne Fortis, project manager from construction firm Aspect Building Solutions, handing over the keys to the new building. This was followed by the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.
Mr Burton said: “I’m absolutely delighted that students and our community can now benefit from having significantly improved facilities to enjoy during their social times.
“The new canteen looks great, gives us much more space to work in, and I would like to thank all those involved in making this happen.”
The development will help to provide pupils with the extra dining space needed, and will also enable the school to implement a single lunch break for all students.
