Pupils’ bee-friendly design to be sold by one of UK's top museums
Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School have a passion for protecting the environment and have had their efforts recognised by one of the UK’s top museums.
Year 8 students Hannah, Emily, Alice and Naomi created a design for a flower seed launcher.
The flower seed launcher allows easy distribution of wildflower seeds which helps grow flowers that create a source of pollen for bees.
The product has won the Design Museum’s annual schools competition.
The pupils have now been able to see their design come to life after working with the Leeds-based Tom Dick and Harry Studio.
The product, Grow Wild, will be sold at the Design Museum’s gift shop in Kensington, with proceeds going towards Kirkwood Hospice in Huddersfield.
Fiona MacDonald, head of learning at the Design Museum, said: “In a year when environmental concerns have been brought to the fore, it is wonderful to see the students take on board these challenges when designing a product.
“Grow Wild is a playful and appealing product for families that tackles the real-world problem of bee population decline.
“It will make a wonderful addition to the Design Museum Shop and will help showcase the importance of design towards a sustainable planet.”