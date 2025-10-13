Devastated students and staff at Upper Batley High School have vowed to rebuild a beloved outdoor learning area after it was destroyed in a recent fire.

Devastated students and staff at a Batley high school have vowed to rebuild a beloved outdoor learning area after it was destroyed in a recent fire.

The forest school, at Upper Batley High School, was created and nurtured by pupils over the last four years, and was a source of joy and pride for the whole school community.

It gave youngsters the chance to explore nature, develop practical skills, and work together in the outdoors, before being destroyed by the fire.

Students and staff at the Blenheim Drive school are now determined to turn this setback into a display of resilience and community spirit through a bigger and better rebuild called Project Phoenix.

Headteacher Aman Singh Kang said: “We are a community school and we love what the forest school has given us so we want to turn this disappointment around and make it something very, very positive.

“We’ll get everyone involved in Project Phoenix, including the wider community, in rebuilding it and making it even better.”

Reconstruction work is being planned by those students in Years 10 and 11, who will be working closely with younger pupils in Year 7.

Qasim, a Year 9 pupil, said: “This has really hurt me. Me and my peers have been working on this for years.

“I had that sense of pride that I had actually made something, not just for me, but for the community. We are going to rebuild it and it will make everyone happy and it will inspire a new generation.”

During the past four years, the learners have adopted a number of new skills, including how to safely light a fire and keep it going while they work, outdoor cooking, how to use hand-tools, understanding how best to use the space, how to set up hammocks, build a shelter and create a seating area.

The forest school has also provided a valuable place to socialise where they can get together, talk and share common interests.

Mr Linney, who manages the forest school project, said: “The school is exploring ways to involve the wider community in the rebuild, ensuring the forest school continues to be a resource for learning, connection and achievement for years to come.

“One of the main focuses of the forest school is teaching these guys how to do real work, and how to work together as a team, use tools and build something meaningful. There’s a learning point to everything we do here.”

Going forward, Upper Batley High School is reaching out to the community for any help that might be available from local businesses, or from people who have skills that could contribute to Project Phoenix.

The original generous donation to start the forest school was made by BUPA but the tools and materials now all need to be replaced.

If anyone can offer any time, materials or expertise please contact the school on 01924 326343 or email [email protected] marking your email “Project Phoenix”.

Money donations can also be made via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-forest-school

Project Phoenix - the rebuild of the Forest School - will be launched at 2pm on Wednesday, October 22, where colleagues from across the school and trust will be accompanied by learners, trustees and governors, parents and carers, and members of the wider community.