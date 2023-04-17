This comes as great news for families across the district as more than 6,200 children will be either starting school for the first time or transferring to junior or middle schools across Kirklees.

This year’s primary school allocations show that, locally, 5859 families (93.7 per cent of applicants) secured a place at their first preference school, with 268 (4.3 per cent) and 62 (1 per cent) gaining places at their second and third preferences respectively.

Mel Meggs, strategic director for children’s services, said: “Every stage of a child’s education is vitally important in helping them to fulfil their potential.

“Starting in Reception class is a big step for all children, but transitions to the next stage are also key. It’s incredibly positive that 99 per cent of our families have been matched with one of their preferences.

“Our relationship with schools is all about being ambitious for each child, nurturing their talents and providing a strong education system for all learners.

“Schools across Kirklees are at the very heart of the communities they serve. They do fantastic work in supporting children to have the best start in life.”

Providing high-quality learning opportunities is part of Kirklees Council’s Our Kirklees Futures, a long-term vision for learning across the district.

Our Kirklees Futures brings together the full range of education providers, plus wider partners, with the shared aim that learners of all ages will be happy, healthy, safe and achieving – and equipped with vital skills for life.

