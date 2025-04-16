Today (Wednesday, April 16) is Primary School Offer Day.Today (Wednesday, April 16) is Primary School Offer Day.
Primary school offer day: All the top rated schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Ofsted as families discover confirmed places for September

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 16:47 BST
As parents of three and four-year-olds begin to receive primary school offers for their children, we look at the best performing primary schools across North Kirklees.

Today (Wednsday, April 16) is the day that applicants who applied to primary schools will receive the results of their application.

To celebrate, we’re looking at the best performing primary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to the latest Ofsted ratings.

Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Nab Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9QH - latest reprt rated as 'Good', January 2023.

1. Battyeford Primary School

Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Nab Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9QH - latest reprt rated as 'Good', January 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EE - latest report rated as 'Good', December 2023.

2. Birstall Primary Academy.

Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EE - latest report rated as 'Good', December 2023. Photo: Jim Fitton

Boothroyd Primary Academy, Temple Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3QE - latest report rated as 'Good' in all inspection outcomes, November 2024. (From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools).

3. Boothroyd Primary Academy

Boothroyd Primary Academy, Temple Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3QE - latest report rated as 'Good' in all inspection outcomes, November 2024. (From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools). Photo: Google Street View

Bywell Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Bendigo Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LX - latest report rated as 'Good', June 2024.

4. Bywell Junior School

Bywell Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Bendigo Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LX - latest report rated as 'Good', June 2024. Photo: Google Street View

