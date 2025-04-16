Today (Wednsday, April 16) is the day that applicants who applied to primary schools will receive the results of their application.
To celebrate, we’re looking at the best performing primary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to the latest Ofsted ratings.
1. Battyeford Primary School
Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Nab Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9QH - latest reprt rated as 'Good', January 2023. Photo: Google Street View
2. Birstall Primary Academy.
Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EE - latest report rated as 'Good', December 2023. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Boothroyd Primary Academy
Boothroyd Primary Academy, Temple Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3QE - latest report rated as 'Good' in all inspection outcomes, November 2024. (From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools). Photo: Google Street View
4. Bywell Junior School
Bywell Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Bendigo Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LX - latest report rated as 'Good', June 2024. Photo: Google Street View
