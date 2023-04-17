Parents across North Kirklees have been finding out which schools their children have been allocated a place at in September.

National Offer Day takes place every year, with parents in the UK finding out today (Monday) which primary school their children will be attending.

Here are all of the North Kirklees primary schools currently rated as 'outstanding' of ‘good’ by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Savile Town Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (January 17, 2023).

Al-Furqaan Preparatory School, Dewsbury - Good (January 20, 2020).

Madni Academy Independent school on Scarborough Street, Dewsbury - Good (March 12, 2019).

Pentland Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (November 7, 2017).