The push comes after the Kirklees' employment record was said to be "not great".The push comes after the Kirklees' employment record was said to be "not great".
Primary School Offer Day: All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen primary schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

Parents across North Kirklees have been finding out which schools their children have been allocated a place at in September.

By Jessica Barton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

National Offer Day takes place every year, with parents in the UK finding out today (Monday) which primary school their children will be attending.

Here are all of the North Kirklees primary schools currently rated as 'outstanding' of ‘good’ by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Savile Town Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (January 17, 2023).

Savile Town Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (January 17, 2023). Photo: Google Streetview

Al-Furqaan Preparatory School, Dewsbury - Good (January 20, 2020).

Al-Furqaan Preparatory School, Dewsbury - Good (January 20, 2020). Photo: Google streetview

Madni Academy Independent school on Scarborough Street, Dewsbury - Good (March 12, 2019).

Madni Academy Independent school on Scarborough Street, Dewsbury - Good (March 12, 2019). Photo: SUB

Pentland Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (November 7, 2017).

Pentland Infant and Nursery School, Dewsbury - Good (November 7, 2017). Photo: Google streetview

