There are only a few hours left for parents of children due to start at primary school in September 2024 in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to submit their applications.

The deadline for making an application is 11.59pm tonight, Monday, January 15 and parents and carers are being encouraged to make sure they apply on time to boost their chances of securing their first-choice school.

Today’s deadline is for children who are due to start attending reception class at primary school in September 2024, children in infant school Year 2 who are moving to junior school or children in Year 5 at first school who are moving to middle school.

Applications are made online through the Parent Portal on the Kirklees Council website, where parents can also find out which schools are in their catchment area and about other local schools.

The website also includes an explanation of how places are allocated.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Parents are strongly advised to apply for three schools: a first, a second and a third preference.

“This is in case a place is not available at the first preference school. It’s also advised that one of these schools is in your catchment area.

“Applications received after the January 15 deadline will not be considered until after all on-time applications have been processed, so applying late can severely reduce the chances of getting a place at one of your preferred schools.”