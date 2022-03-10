Pop-up Carnival brings joy to Fairfield School
The students and staff at Fairfield school, Batley, were transported to a street carnival by the Callaloo Carnival Arts UK group.
The non-profit group, based in Mirfield, is an Arts & Wellbeing Organisation that designs, delivers and promotes creative activities to transform people and places.
The audience at Fairfield, a school which caters for students with a range of complex needs from 4-19 years old, were amazed by the fantastic animal and plant costumes, and the huge puppets.
A spokesperson from Fairfield said: "The students made costumes and instruments and were soon drawn into the action as the performers paraded through the school.
"The excited students moved, danced and became immersed in the experience, with expressions of awe and huge smiles.
"This term, the students at Fairfield had been learning all about animals, so the larger than life puppets were magically engaging – it was a fantastic celebration!"