Pop-up Carnival brings joy to Fairfield School

The students throughly enjoyed the pop-up Carnival hosted by local arts UK group, Callaloo Carnival.

The non-profit group, based in Mirfield, is an Arts & Wellbeing Organisation that designs, delivers and promotes creative activities to transform people and places.

The audience at Fairfield, a school which caters for students with a range of complex needs from 4-19 years old, were amazed by the fantastic animal and plant costumes, and the huge puppets.

A spokesperson from Fairfield said: "The students made costumes and instruments and were soon drawn into the action as the performers paraded through the school.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The excited students moved, danced and became immersed in the experience, with expressions of awe and huge smiles.