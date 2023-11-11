Investigations are continuing after West Yorkshire Police were called to an incident outside Westborough High School yesterday (Friday).

Stockhill Street, Dewsbury

Police have confirmed officers were called to Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, at 2.57pm (Friday, November 10) to reports of an affray incident involving a group of teenagers.

One teenager received a minor injury in the disorder.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and active enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances of what took place.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Kirklees District Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing log 963 of November 10.”