Mr Burton and Mrs Ali. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The second “perfect” series of Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire came to an end last night (Sunday) with viewers quick to demand more episodes in the future.

Life at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy has been broadcast to the entire nation for the past eight weeks, with the cameras returning to the school 12 years after the first series was aired.

Pupils including Amy, Riley, Ismaeel, Falak, Scott, Lewis, Lottie and Preston have followed in the footsteps of Musharaf Asghar from 2013 and captured the hearts of the country.

In this series’ final episode we saw best friends Alexa and Darcie battle it out to become Head Girl, while we saw the brilliant Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Ali, go above and beyond to get pupils not just into school, but into their lessons.

Alexa and Darcie battled it out to become Head Girl in the final episode of Educating Yorkshire. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

Headteacher Mr Burton also reflected on the challenges over the course of an academic, with the final scene himself turning the lights out in his office and closing the door.

“Please tell me there will be another series”, one viewer quickly demanded on Mr Burton’s X post promoting the last episode.

It was a constant theme.

Another said: “It’s been brilliant, will there be another series? I hope so.”

One viewer wrote: “Will there be more Educating Yorkshire as I really enjoyed it.”

Another added: “Don’t want it to end. Now what am I gonna watch on my Sunday nights. Definitely need another series.”

One said: “Loved the whole series.”

One added: “A perfect series.”

Another audience member wrote: “Can’t believe it’s over already. The series has been fantastic and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

One said: “Sad it’s finished. Hope there’s more to come in the future.”

Another said: “Please don’t let it be ten years until the next series.”

Praising Mrs Ali, one wrote: “Every school needs a Mrs Ali - calm, supportive and forward-thinking, yet with a no-nonsense approach. Pastoral care is at the heart of all she does. That learning ear isn’t optional…it’s vital.”

The Dewsbury Reporter sat down with Mr Burton to discuss the second series for a special feature interview, which we will be bringing to you soon.