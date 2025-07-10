The Station Lane building of Birkenshaw CE Primary School turned 70-years-old on June 11, with current and former pupils, parents and staff, as well as the local community, gathering for a special celebratory event on Sunday, June 29.

The fun day consisted of live music and dance performances from local groups, a bouncy castle, a BBQ and a variety of stalls, with the Mayor of Kirklees, former pupil and current governor, Liz Smaje, addressing the crowds.

There was also an archive room dedicated to photographs of the school throughout the years, as well as memorabilia such as old workbooks and registers.

Year 6 pupils from the school also raised over £2,000 for 12 different charities after completing an enterprise project at the event.

Headteacher Rebecca Martin said:

“It was an opportunity for parents, children and families to come together, as well as the local community and former pupils and staff members, and relive some of the school’s history, and have a nice time.

“The weather was fantastic and the archive room looking back on the last 70 years was really popular throughout the day. It brought back memories for those who did attend in the past and it was nice for the current families to look through all the archives to see what the school was like.

“The Mayor of Kirklees addressed everybody and spoke about the school. She has knowledge about what the school used to be like and is still involved, so it was really nice she was able to talk to everybody.

“We also had people sharing memories from when it first opened which was lovely.”

On the 60 Year 6 pupils who raised money for charity, Mrs Martin added:

“They were amazing. They all worked really hard and were a credit to the school. They are great role models and ambassadors for the school.”

A commemorative sundial was also unveiled to mark 70 years of the Station Lane building.

Take a look at these photos from Birkenshaw CE Primary School’s 70th birthday celebrations.

70th Birthday Celebrations Birkenshaw CE Primary School celebrated its 70th birthday last month.

70th Birthday Celebrations Two local dance groups - involving many pupils from the school - performed during the special day.

70th Birthday Celebrations There was an archive room where people could fondly look back on old photos of the school, as well as other memorabilia.

70th Birthday Celebrations Year 6 pupils from the school also raised over £2,000 for 12 different charities after completing an enterprise project at the event.