News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School new starters in October 2012. Mrs Lockwood and Mrs Hardisty's Class.

Pictures of school starters across Dewsbury and Batley from 2012 and 2013

Many children across the district are getting ready for their first day at school over the next few days.

By Jessica Barton
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:30 pm

To celebrate the return to classroom, we have taken a look through our archives and found school starter photographs from across Dewsbury and Batley in 2012 and 2013. Do you recognise anyone?

Does your child start school this month? We would love to see first day pictures.

Send them to [email protected]

Undefined: readMore

1. School starters 2012

School starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

2. School starters 2012

School Starters at Healey Junior and Infant school in 2012.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

3. School starters 2012

School starters at Brownhill Infant school in 2012.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

4. School starters 2012

School starters at Brownhill Infant school in 2012.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
BatleyDewsbury
Next Page
Page 1 of 3