Into its tenth year, the school’s popular Sports Week saw a jam-packed five-day schedule including an inflatable slip ‘n’ slide assault course, a colour run, which was attended by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, staff versus parents events in rounders and netball and a whole school traditional sports day.

Pastoral manager, Scot Minto, told the Reporter Series after the week-long extravaganza, which helped raise money for the school and for Forget Me Not children’s hospice:

“We are a sports mad school and it’s been developed into a full week of sport. It is about engagement and getting everybody active. Every child - it doesn’t matter if they have got a disability or an SEN need - gets the opportunity to do every single event throughout the week.

“It’s great. The parents love it too and they get involved in it. It is a cracker of a week. We had 500 people attend the colour run. Kim Leadbeater came along to support and she ended up getting covered! We’ve got a strong relationship with Kim. It’s good to have her coming along.

“We had a 100ft blow up inflatable assault course and a 30ft slide, as well as tonnes of soap and water flying everywhere for the slip ‘n’ slide event. It was a proper laugh for the staff and pupils.

“But the staff lost to the parents in the rounders and netball, so we were sulking about that!”

Key stage 2 pupils were treated to a 30ft climbing wall provided by Huddersfield-based Cliffe House, while children in key stage 1 stayed active on some trampolines. A barbeque was also provided after 60 people completed a 5km walk in the local area.

Thanking everyone for their involvement, Scot added:

“The dedication from the staff was great and our parents association, The Highlighters, provided refreshments all week and were heavily involved in supporting us. Without them, and the volunteers, we would have struggled. Their involvement was massive.”

Take a look at these photos from Hightown Junior, Infant and Nursery school’s colour run event.

1 . Colour run at Hightown's Sport Week And they're off!! The popular colour run begins! Photo: Natalie Stirk / Keepsake Photography Photo Sales

2 . Colour run at Hightown's Sport Week Pupils, staff and parents at Hightown Junior, Infant and Nursery School enjoyed a sporting week full of physical activity, laughter and community engagement. Photo: Natalie Stirk / Keepsake Photography Photo Sales

3 . Colour run at Hightown's Sport Week The clour run was just one of a number of fun activities throughout the week. Photo: Natalie Stirk / Keepsake Photography Photo Sales