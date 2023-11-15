Pupils at a Dewsbury special school have enjoyed a ‘wonderful’ community day event.

Tuesday’s all-day event, at Ravenshall School, on Ravensthorpe Road, saw lots of different businesses and people from the local area pay a visit to the children.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“It was a wonderful community day to teach our pupils that we can reach out beyond our school perimeter and see that a world is out there, see who we can help and who can help us, and make those links with the community.

“We had lots of different people who came in throughout the day and thanked them with an afternoon tea.”

The community day is one of two events happening at the school this week; the second of which will see a local celebrity officially open an outdoor learning facility at the school on Thursday.

Here are some photos from Ravenshall’s community day.

