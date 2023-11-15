News you can trust since 1858
PHOTOS: Ravenshall pupils enjoy ‘wonderful’ community day

Pupils at a Dewsbury special school have enjoyed a ‘wonderful’ community day event.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT

Tuesday’s all-day event, at Ravenshall School, on Ravensthorpe Road, saw lots of different businesses and people from the local area pay a visit to the children.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“It was a wonderful community day to teach our pupils that we can reach out beyond our school perimeter and see that a world is out there, see who we can help and who can help us, and make those links with the community.

“We had lots of different people who came in throughout the day and thanked them with an afternoon tea.”

The community day is one of two events happening at the school this week; the second of which will see a local celebrity officially open an outdoor learning facility at the school on Thursday.

Here are some photos from Ravenshall’s community day.

1. Ravenshall School Community Day

Tuesday’s all-day event, at Ravenshall School, on Ravensthorpe Road, saw lots of different businesses and people from the local area pay a visit to the children. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Pupils enjoyed making cupcakes at the event.

2. Ravenshall School Community Day

Pupils enjoyed making cupcakes at the event. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Police officers on horseback attended the event.

3. Ravenshall School Community Day

Police officers on horseback attended the event. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Pupils at Ravenshall enjoyed a ‘wonderful’ community day.

4. Ravenshall School Community Day

Pupils at Ravenshall enjoyed a ‘wonderful’ community day. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

