Here are ten photos from a Mirfield school’s 50th birthday celebrations, which raised some much-needed funds for ‘essential’ resources.

Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infants School held the celebratory event within its Springfield Park grounds on Saturday, June 17.

The day, organised by the school’s PFA team, included entertainment, music, games, a raffle and some food stalls.

Headteacher Kathy Woods said:

“It was fantastic, mainly because of the high-quality planning by our PFA members. We have a very dedicated team who planned the event really well and got the whole community involved. We got sponsorship from many of the local businesses in the area and that made a big difference to what we were able to provide on the day.

“We raised some much-needed funds. The difference between the funds we are raising now compared to the funds we were raising five, ten years ago, is that we are now having to raise funds to buy essentials for school rather than the luxuries.

“We are raising funds for essential resources for school because the budgets are so low and we are being asked to do more, with less, every year. So the funds that parents and the community support us with are vital for us to maintain the high quality education that we pride ourselves on.”

Kathy, who has been at the school for 21 years and in the role as headteacher for 11 years, added:

“We are so lucky to have such an amazing and supportive community. We couldn’t do what we do without them. Everybody came out to support.

“We are very proud of our school and what we do and we are proud of the children and the parents. Having that support makes all the difference.

“A school is about the people, not the building.”

Here are ten photos, taken by Bruce Fitzgerald, of the event.

