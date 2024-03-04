Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The college, known as Pathways, is led by the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SWYFT) and supported by Kirklees and Calderdale Councils.

The centre runs a number of courses and workshops aimed towards promoting good wellbeing and mental health.

Kirklees Council announced its plans to close the building last month, prompting backlash from volunteers and learners at the centre.

Some of the art created during a course led by Lizzie at the Recovery College

The petition is calling for a six-month extension on the closure of the college so that the council can consult those affected and “assess the impact of their decision".

Carol Harris, chief operating officer at SWYFT said: “Following the decision by Kirklees Council that they will be closing the Pathways building in Mirfield, Kirklees Recovery College have worked with the council to secure an extension for the service to use the building until the end of April 2024.

£This will allow current courses to be completed without disruption to people who use our services, and our volunteers.

“From May 2024, services will continue to be provided by Kirklees Recovery College from a dedicated staff base at Ravensleigh in Dewsbury. This will provide consistency for everyone working with the Kirklees Recovery College, including our service users and volunteers.

“Our trust is exploring future options for the delivery of courses and hope to minimise impact on the planned courses for the Spring and Summer curriculum. We will keep people who use our services at Kirklees Recovery College updated as this progresses.”

Kirklees Council was approached for comment.