The MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, has met with pupils from seven local schools for Parliament Week.

Students from Batley Girls’ High School, BBG Academy, Spen Valley High School, Whitcliffe Mount and Fairfield School joined fellow pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School for a wide ranging discussion about how Parliament works and the role of MPs, Peers and Councillors.

The students had the chance to put questions to Kim and to vote on some key questions about democracy in Britain. They were divided over whether 16-year olds should be allowed to vote in parliamentary elections and whether voting should be compulsory.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, met with pupils from seven local schools for Parliament Week.

Earlier, Kim heard from children at Howard Park Community School in Cleckheaton about their recent trip to Westminster and answered their questions about how she does her job.

Kim said: “I love coming into schools and talking about my work and how important democracy is. In my view these things aren’t discussed enough in the classroom because they are not on the curriculum.