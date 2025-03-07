It can manage children’s access to more than 450 popular apps 📱

Children’s screen time has shot up in recent years, in some ways to their detriment

Almost all young people now have their own phone by age 12

A revolutionary new app is trying to boost digital safety, and help kids make healthier choices around phone use

It allows parents to have more say over which apps they can use and download, how they use them, and where

A ground-breaking new parental control app will allow UK parents to customise how their children can use certain apps on their phones - depending on where they are.

A report published last year by Parliament’s Education Committee found that young people’s screen time has shot up in recent years - by a massive 52% between 2020 and 2022. Almost all children in England alone had their own phone by age 12, and one in four children with a smartphone were using it in a way that was consistent with behavioural addiction.

This isn’t necessarily harmless either, with the report also linking excessive smartphone use to a whole host of negative mental, emotional, and physical impacts . These included everything from disrupting sleep patterns, to distracting children from learning, to exposing them to harmful material online.

The brand new app - called ‘Parent Geenee’ - celebrated its UK launch just last week, and is aiming to revolutionise digital safety, while promoting healthier habits. The app can dynamically adapt to real-world settings, allowing parents to manage children's access to over 450 of the most popular apps, based on their location - ensuring the right digital experience at the right place.

Chairman Sasi Naga said that they had reimagined the way parents were able to shape their child's digital experience. “With our ground-breaking ‘Safe Zones’ feature, we’re not just blocking apps - we’re creating a smarter, more adaptive approach to digital safety. Whether at school, home, or a friend’s house, parents can now ensure their kids access the right apps at the right time, fostering healthier digital habits while maintaining control.”

Here are a few of the Parent Geenee’s unique features - and the problems they could help solve:

New app 'Parent Geenee' can limit how your child uses different apps at home, school - or even at friend's hosues | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Parent Geenee)

1. Customise screen time by location

Parents can set up ‘Safe Zones’ for home, school, or even a friend's house, which block access to selected apps in each setting. They will also be notified when their child enters or exits a customized safe zone.

This could help prevent young people from getting distracted by their phones in class, with Teaching union NASUWT saying that children take up to 20 minutes to refocus on learning after browsing the internet or noticing a notification at school.

2. Enhance supervision - even at home

An optional ‘Beacon’ accessory refines control even further, allowing parents to manage screen time by room - for example, enabling educational apps in the study room while limiting games to the living room.

This can help keep kids on track while they’re doing homework or test revision, and make sure they’re choosing appropriate times for activities like games or social media.

3. Encouraging thoughtful app use

With the ‘Wish’ feature, children can request access to only one restricted app at a time. The app’s developers say this helps teach them to make mindful decisions around which apps they would like to use and why - instead of “mindlessly scrolling”.

Research by King’s College London say that many children are now using their phones in a way that is consistent with behavioural addiction. This can manifest as feeling panicky or upset when the phone is unavailable, finding it difficult to control time spent on the phone, and using it instead of other enjoyable activities. Being more mindful about how they spend their screen time could help with this.

4. Approve which apps they can download

Parents can activate a feature that requires their child to seek approval before installing new apps, allowing them to have a conversation about appropriate app choices and potential risks.

Despite age restrictions, many children start using popular platforms like social media apps from a young age. This feature can help you make sure any social media your child is using has been approved by you, so that you have the opportunity to have an open conversation about how to use it safely.

Social media use can open children up to issues like poor self image. Girls and young women felt particularly pressured to conform with the images of bodies they see on social media, the Parliamentary report said, but body dissatisfaction and eating disorders were rapidly rising in boys and young men too. It can also allow cyberbullying regardless of physical location, often by many more people. Data from the Office for National Statistics suggests one in five children aged 10-15 had experienced at least one type of bullying behaviour online.

5. Filter web content

Beyond app restrictions, parents can also block access to age-inappropriate websites on Parent Geenee. This can help ensure a safer browsing experience for their child.

This feature can help make sure they’re not being exposed to harmful content. According to the Education Committee’s report, children with phones are often at risk of encountering online harm, including racism, misogynistic abuse, pornography, and material promoting violence or self-harm. A report by the Children’s Commissioner found that 79% of young people had come across violent pornography before the age of 18.

Parent Geenee is now available for iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores respectively. It is free to download, and use basic features, but additional features may require a subscription. The ‘Beacon’ accessory is available for purchase via the official Parent Geenee website .