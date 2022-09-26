Pakistan floods: Dewsbury school raises over £1,500 for the Pakistan flood appeal
Children from Dewsbury’s Boothroyd Primary Academy took part in a non-school uniform day to raise funds for the Pakistan flood appeal.
After a state of emergency was declared in Pakistan in August due to the flooding, teachers and school pupils at Boothroyd Primary Academy knew they had to do something to help.
In order to raise the vital funds needed for food, shelter and humanitarian aid, the school, based on Temple Road, hosted a non-uniform day, cake sale and coffee morning on Friday, September 16, which has raised a total of £1,652 towards the appeal.
Community Champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Mandi Reeve, said: “One girl [Zunairah] wrote a poem called ‘I am I belong’ and she adapted it to suit her stance on the situation and how she feels about Pakistan.
Most Popular
-
1
Ofsted inspectors highlight safeguarding issues at Institute of Islamic Education in Savile Town, Dewsbury, after third visit in 13 months
-
2
West Yorkshire schools that have been named in Sunday Times guide for parents - including schools in Calderdale, Wakefield and Kirklees
-
3
‘Many hard years of work’ sees Dewsbury primary school receive ‘good’ Ofsted report
“She read this poem to all the parents at the coffee morning and to all the children in assembly, Zunairah was made star of the week as her writing was amazing.
“We had a coffee morning for all parents and carers. They were generous and donated £280.00 which contributed to our grand total of £1531.93,” added Mandi..
“However, with the gofundme page the total currently stands at £1,652.00.
“The adults enjoyed the coffee morning and some of them said they really enjoyed being able to come, get together and have a catch up.
“They were grateful we were collecting for Pakistan as some had relatives that live there,” she said.
To donate towards the school’s Pakistan Flood Appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mandi-reeve?utm_source=whatsapp