Oxbridge Minds is a quality mark accreditation created by a group of Oxford and Cambridge alumni in partnership with Oxbridge Summer School and Sphere Educational Consulting, whose managing director is Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury.

The aim of the programme is to inspire pupils and originated with Rizwana contacting the Oxbridge Summer School team and asking if they would consider designing a bespoke programme for primary pupils.

Carlton and Warwick Road Primary School took part in the pilot scheme and have successfully achieved the Oxbridge Minds Accreditation.

Presentation ceremony at Dewsbury Town Hall celebrating primary school pupils from Carlton and Warwick Road, who are being ‘inspired to aim for the very best’ after the launch of Oxbridge Minds.

Headteacher at Warwick Road, Mrs Qureshi, was delighted that the Batley school was part of the programme.

She said: “I am honoured to receive this on behalf of the school community. This opportunity has inspired my children and raised their awareness of Russell group and how to aim for the very best”.

The programme offers children the opportunity to hold debates in the famous student debating union hall, discuss topical issues, problem solving, critical thinking, while also being in and among Oxford and Cambridge students and professors.

A presentation ceremony was held at Dewsbury Town Hall earlier in the month to celebrate the work carried out by both schools within the Oxbridge Minds programme.

Carlton Junior and Infant school, Dewsbury

Alison Lowe OBE, West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime (DMPC), said:

“I can see this is much needed especially during the current climate, congratulations to the schools that took part”.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coin Masood Ahmed, also attended the ceremony where he praised and thanked Rizwana for “instilling aspirations and providing the children a platform that levels up the children of Kirklees.”

Dr Manoj MBE, District Governor, Rotary Club of Bradford, District 1040 Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, said:

“This programme is one of a kind. The children are extremely lucky to have something like this. They will be able to grow and flourish reaching great heights which may have been otherwise beyond their experiences.”

