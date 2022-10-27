Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 11.5 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice secondary school – a total of 7,198 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every three children (33 per cent) did not get into their first choice secondary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield where it is the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School Heckmondwike Grammar had 337 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 203 of these were offered places. This means 39.8 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

2. Batley Grammar School Batley Grammar School had 160 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 115 of these were offered places. This means 28.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

3. BBG Academy, Birkenshaw BBG Academy, Birkenshaw, had 269 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 194 of these were offered places. This means 27.9 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

4. Spen Valley High School Spen Valley High School had 210 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 176 of these were offered places. This means 16.2 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place