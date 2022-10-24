News you can trust since 1858
Oversubscribed schools: the 14 primary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield that are the hardest to get a place for your child

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Yorkshire this year, official figures reveal.

By Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school – a total of 3,550 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield are the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. Carlton Junior and Infant School

Carlton Junior and Infant School had 57 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 30 of these were offered places. This means 47.4 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

Photo: Google

2. Field Lane J & I School, Batley

Field Lane Junior and Infant School had 43 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 32.6 per cent or applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

Photo: MEL HULME

3. Batley Grammar School

Batley Grammar School had 35 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 24 of these were offered places. This means 31.4 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton

Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton, had 40 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means 30 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

Photo: Google

