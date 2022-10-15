The nursery, which only opened in 2015, has been graded as outstanding again by the education standards watchdog following their first ever inspection in 2016.

Based across two sites in Heckmondwike, on Battye Street and Leeds Road, the nursery has been described by inspectors as “incredibly welcoming, inviting and inclusive.”

The report states: “Children are exceptionally happy and thrive. They have extremely secure attachments with the dedicated and enthusiastic staff.

“Settling-in sessions for new children are tailored to suit the individual needs of children and families. Staff get to know parents and children well before they start at the setting. This helps children to settle quickly and feel safe and secure in the nursery.

“Children engage in a wide range of stimulating learning experiences that help them to develop their knowledge and skills. They show extremely positive attitudes towards their learning and are keen to find out about their environment.

The report goes on to say: “The nursery is at the heart of the local community. The leadership team has worked tirelessly to build positive relationships with local businesses and organisations.

“Children enjoy regular walks in the local area. They delight in handing out flowers and chocolates as they learn about kindness and caring for others.”

Kirsty Bradley, who is the manager at the nursery, said that staff “go above and beyond” for the children and their families.

She said: “It is the cherry on top. The Covid situation has been so hard on families, children and staff, so to know that you are doing everything right still and you are doing the very best that you can for these children and our families, it is just amazing.

“As a staff we have worked so hard with our families; we go above and beyond to support our families.

“The Ofsted inspector told us that there is nothing that we can do better. We were so astounded by that.