Kirklees College’s two Dewsbury campuses will be welcoming prospective students through their doors later this month for an open day.

Both the college’s Springfield Sixth Form Centre, on Bradford Road, and Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in the town centre will be allowing visitors to look around the facilities on Saturday, January 27, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Helen Rose, director of external relations at Kirklees College, said:

“Our Dewsbury centres offer a uniquely vocational curriculum that has something for everyone. Our facilities are top of the range and our open days are the perfect opportunity for prospective students, parents and carers to come and see the college, chat to our tutors and staff and learn about what Kirklees College can offer them.

“We hope to see lots of new students visit us in January.”

Springfield Sixth Form Centre, a site exclusive for 16 to 18-year olds, runs courses in Art and Design, Business, Computing, Education and Early Years, Foundation Learning, Health and Social Care and Motor Vehicle, while there are courses focused on many sectors for young people to make a start in their career.

Students looking to start a Level 3 course, including T Levels, are also able to learn at the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre, which, having opened in 2021, has state of the art facilities, including science labs, a hair and beauty salon, art workshops and a mock nursery.