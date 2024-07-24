Leanne Weeks with her Year 5 pupils at St Paulinus Catholic Primary School in Dewsbury, after winning every one of them a new bike in Heart Yorkshire's Big School Showdown 2024 competition.

A Dewsbury teacher has become the talk of the school after winning new bikes for every pupil in her class in a Heart Yorkshire competition.

Leanne Weeks, a Year 5 teacher at St Paulinus Catholic Primary School on Temple Road in Dewsbury, came out on top in the popular radio station’s Big School Showdown 2024.

She was one of 30 teachers in the county nominated by their pupils to take part in a ten-question quick-fire quiz.

And she answered all ten questions correctly in an impressive 32 seconds, leaving her at the top of the leaderboard, where she remained until the end of the competition on the last day of term - resulting in a prize haul of ready-to-ride bikes and helmets for every pupil in her class, generously provided by Wilco Motosave and Oxford Products.

Mrs Weeks was then surprised by Heart Yorkshire star hosts Dixie and Emma with her very own bike courtesy of Wilco Motosave.

Presenter Dixie said: “We absolutely love the Big School Showdown. It’s one of the best things we do on Heart Yorkshire. This competition truly brings out the best in Yorkshire, and we're grateful to be a part of it.”

The Big School Showdown competition has been running since 2016 and features on air for seven weeks, with schools across Yorkshire getting involved.

Colin Cuttress, sales development manager at Wilco Motosave, added: “This is always the highlight of our year at Wilco Motosave.

“Congratulations to Mrs Weeks and her class. We hope they enjoy their new bikes!”