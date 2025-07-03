Manorfield Infant and Nursery School, part of the Batley Multi Academy Trust, has been rated as ‘good’ in all five key areas by the education watchdog following a two-day inspection in May.

A “welcoming” and “improving” school in Batley, which “aspires for all pupils to achieve well”, is celebrating its latest Ofsted report.

The report, which was published on July 1, states:

“Pupils enjoy their time at Manorfield. They feel happy and safe. Pupils know to share any worries or concerns with a trusted adult. They enjoy their lessons and the weekly enrichment activities like Bollywood dancing.

The school, on Manor Way, “aspires for all pupils to achieve well”.

“The school is welcoming to all pupils and their families. Relationships between staff and pupils are respectful and warm. Staff know the pupils well and take good care of them.

“The school aspires for all pupils to achieve well. Staff encourage pupils to work hard in lessons. Most pupils try their best. Effective improvements to the curriculum, including early reading, are having a positive impact. As a result, current pupils achieve well.”

Prior to joining the trust, the school, on Manor Way, was graded as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in October 2021. However, “improvements” have been made over the past four and a half years.

The report says: “The school has redeveloped the curriculum in many areas, including in the early years. Pupils are benefiting from the improvements that have been made.

“The school ensures that pupils learn to read well. Reading is an important part of every day for pupils. Staff are skilled and teach phonics with enthusiasm. Pupils who need additional support to keep up receive it regularly.

“Focused training has successfully improved staff’s subject knowledge, teaching approaches and raised expectations.

“The school is mindful of staff workload. Staff feel valued and are proud to work at the school. Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the work of the school and appreciate the efforts staff go to in supporting them and their children.”

The school’s headteacher, Kate Ellis-Holmes said: “This represents a hugely significant improvement in standards at Manorfield School.

“This recognition is a real testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our staff, learners, governors, and families.

“We have implemented several successful changes recently and our school continues to go from strength-to-strength. Ofsted inspectors saw the strong support we receive from our families. We are a school at the heart of our community.

She added: “We were thrilled that Ofsted saw how much our school has improved, and that we are relentless in our approach to delivering even more changes and improvements moving forward.”

Batley Multi Academy Trust CEO, Sam Vickers said: “Congratulations to Mrs Ellis-Holmes and her staff team, who work to ensure every young person, regardless of their background or starting point, receives a high-quality education coupled with first-class care, guidance and support.

“Congratulations to staff, the Governing Board, parents/carers and most importantly the young people who are a credit to the school, our community, their families and themselves.”

The full Ofsted report can be found on the school, or via the Ofsted, website.