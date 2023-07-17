Littletown Junior Infant and Nursery School, on Bradford Road, was inspected by the education watchdog in May and received a ‘good’ rating in all areas, including the quality of education and personal development.

The report states: “Strong relationships are evident between pupils and staff. Leaders model this high level of care and compassion. Staff follow their lead. Pupils thrive in this nurturing atmosphere. They are able to appreciate and celebrate their uniqueness.

“Parents are highly positive about the work leaders are undertaking to continue to move the school forward, and the level of care and attention their children receive. These relationships between leaders and parents are mirrored in the relationships pupils build with adults in school.

Pupils at Littletown Junior School celebrate the recent Ofsted report with Headteacher Fiona Cullivan-Ward.

“Leaders have high ambitions for what pupils should be taught and should experience in the curriculum. They have carefully considered what should be taught to pupils during their curriculum journey to give them the best opportunity to know and remember more over time.”

The report adds: “The motto of 'All equal, all different, all unique’, is understood, lived and experienced by pupils on a daily basis. The red ribbon on the school logo represents the sense of connection staff, pupils and families feel.”

Fiona Cullivan-Ward, who has been Headteacher at the school since 2010, said: “The whole school community is delighted with the report and proud that our hard work has been acknowledged by external scrutiny.

“It is about looking after little people and making good citizens for the future and that is what we aim to do. The children understand that we are together as a family that operates for a purpose - quality and nurture.

Littletown Junior School

“We are a happy little school which looks after our children and they achieve highly against national measures academically but the bottom line which we work towards is quality and nurture for all.

“If children feel loved, they will excel academically. That is what we do.”

In an open letter to parents, the setting’s Chair of Governors, Kirstie Waugh, said: “I would like to state how proud the Governors are to be involved with this school, which has gained such a strong outcome from a two-day Ofsted inspection.

“As Governors we were involved in the interview processes and witnessed the level of intense scrutiny the staff went though, it is a credit to the Senior Leadership Team and all staff across the whole school that Ofsted left the building so impressed.