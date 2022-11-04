The pre-school, on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, has been recognised as outstanding again following a recent inspection, five and a half years since being awarded the highest grading by the education watchdog.

The Ofsted report states: “Children and families are supported to the highest level in this outstanding pre-school.

“Staff have extremely high expectations of children. They ensure that no child is left behind. Delays in children's progress and development are identified swiftly.

St John's Under 5's Pre-School's manager, Lorraine Pearson (middle, back), celebrates the settings' 'Outstanding' Ofsted grading with fellow staff members and children.

“Children have wonderfully strong and trusting relationships with their key persons. These relationships ensure that children feel safe and secure at pre-school.

“Children are able to learn and play with confidence. They demonstrate independence and resilience in all that they do.

The report goes on to say: “Leadership and management are inspirational. Leaders and managers work tirelessly to meet the needs of the children and families who attend.

“The management's improvement plans are delivered quickly and effectively to keep standards at the setting of the highest quality. The whole staff team shares the continuous drive for improvement.”

St John's Under 5's Pre-School, Heckondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor.

Lorraine Pearson, who has been involved with St John’s for nearly 30 years and has been manager since 2007, was full of praise for her “amazing” staff.

“It is an amazing achievement for the staff and I am very proud. We are just so happy because we believe we’re doing a great job but to get that confirmation is wonderful. It is marvelous for the staff but it is nothing short of what they deserve,” she said.

“I see the relationships that the staff have with the families, not just the children, and it was lovely that a lot of our parents wanted to speak with the inspector and tell them that.

“It is not just about education. We are educators but we are carers too. We care for the whole family and I think the inspector picked that up.

“The inspector said that she was blown away and that she couldn’t find one single thing that we could do better. We were all very emotional at that point.